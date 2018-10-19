Share:

MULTAN-Pride of Performance legendary singer, Suraiya Multanikar said that Zubaida Khanum had a distinctive and unique voice which has no match even today. Talking to this news agency in connection with great singer's 5th death anniversary on Friday, Suraiya Multanikr said that she was a loving lady who had never felt jealous of any other contemporary singer, adding that it was herculean task to sing and earn name in Madam Noor Jehan's era.

She sang melodious and heart touching songs on composition made by the renowned composers of their time, Multanikar informed. She had a very catchy voice and all of my family members were her fans, she said and added that the late singer was big name of Pakistani music industry.

Suraiya Multanikar said that Zubaida Khanum sang evergreen songs which are being sung by singers of these days, adding that for mastery on this art, she had practiced (riaz) a lot.

For becoming a good singer, strong breath is imperative, the iconic singer informed and added that Zubaida worked with best music directors of her time. Admiring Zubaida Khanum sweet voice, known musician Usatd Sagheer stated that Zubaida Khnaum had a 'typical film voice' who had the command over both Punjabi and Urdu accent.

She did play back singing more with Ace music director Rasheed Attary, he said and added that her songs in Chan Mahi and Mukhra were too much hit. For "Ishaq-i-Laila", Zubai, Zubaida Khnaum recorded 17 songs which were all hit, Ustad Sagheer who has been associated with music industry for forty years disclosed.

"Kiya Howa Dil Pay Sitam" of Raat Ka Rahi and "Mera Dil Chana Kuch Da Khidona" of Mukhara can never be forgotten, he reminisced and added that Zubaida Khanum in her short span of eight years in music industry had left indelible imprints on the minds of music lovers.

Though she had not learnt music formally, she had no competitor in the industry, Ustad Sagheer claimed, adding that in 1950s and 60s, Pakistani film industry had giants composers like Ghulam Ahmaed Chishti, Raheed Attary, Safdar Hussain, Khawaja Khursheed Anwar, A Hameed, Salim Iqbal and others.

Paying tribute to acclaimed singer, former Director Progammes Radio Pakistan, Khursheed Malik said that Zubaida Khanum sang numerous songs which are still popular among music lovers.

She had dandy style of singing and is recognised worldwide due to her sweet voice, he asserted and added that she sang for Radio Pakistan Lahore in her childhood.

He said that in her short career, Zubaida Khanum had learnt pros and cons of music. It is worth mentioning here she sang a song at Radio Pakistan Lahore in 1956s in a youth programme, After listening to the song, Rasheed Attary called for her and made her sing for Shehri Baboo.

The great singer died on October 19, 2013 in Lahore at the age of 78.