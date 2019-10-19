Share:

Rawalpindi-City Police Officer (CPO) Faisal Rana on Saturday recommended deployment of troops of Pakistan Army and closure of mobile service on Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) in order to maintain law and order situation in the city, informed a spokesman.

He said the city police chief also moved a suggestion to place ban on pillion riding in the city for foolproof security of mourners taking part in processions.

Moreover, a three-layer security would be provided to the participants of mourning processions, he said.

“Police will do everything within the ambit of law, no one will be allowed to spread hatred in the society,” said CPO while addressing a high level meeting here.

The CPO said that on Chehlum same SOPs would be implemented which were implemented during Muharram ul Haram and each point of these SOPs would be enforced.

Sections of Pakistan Army troops performed security duties during Muharram and a request has been made for the deployment of troops on Chehlum as well.

The senior police official told that recommendation regarding closure of cellular phone service on and around the route of processions and ban on pillion riding have also been conveyed to the authorities. The CPO said that the route of the procession will be closed with barbed wire while 3 tier security cordon will be provided to the processions. He told that the officials will report to the competent authority at their place of duty well before the start of procession, SDPOs will check the deployment while SPs will supervise the overall security arrangements.

The CPO said that he will be present at the procession, any hurdle on the route of traditional and licensed processions will not be tolerated while there will be a zero tolerance police for any deviation in terms of route and time of the procession. The members of the peace committee will also accompany the procession. He further informed that a control room has been established in the CPO Office to monitor the security arrangements on the eve of Chehlum which will work 24/7.