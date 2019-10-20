Share:

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled an attempt to smuggle heroin, worth millions of rupees to London, at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

As per details, the ANF officials recovered heroin which was hidden in the cargo parcel. The parcel was booked for London from Islamabad. The ANF officials have started a further investigation.

Earlier in August, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled a smuggling attempt at the Jinnah International Airport and arrested a man.

A passenger named Mir Muhammad was about to board a foreign airline when he was caught by ANF officials for carrying packets of heroin in his luggage. The arrested man was heading to Saudi Arabia.

The man was caught smuggling drugs during the screening of his bags. According to officials, the value of the drugs was worth millions of rupees in the international market.

The ANF spokesperson said the passenger had been detained and further investigation from him was underway.

Similarly, on April 2, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had seized a suspicious parcel full of prohibited medicines used for intoxication by drug addicts during a raid conducted at Karachi airport.