ISLAMABAD - Livestock farming is set to get a major boost in the country as Balochistan government is going to hold a three-day Expo in Quetta from November 18 to 20. “The livestock expo, aimed at promoting cattle farming in the province, will eventually help stabilising the country’s economy,” Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Livestock and Dairy Development, Mitha Khan Kakar told APP.

The initiative would also increase meat production in the country besides, fulfilling its growing demand in the local markets, he added. Talking to APP, he said first time the provincial government is organizing a Livestock Expo to help improving standard of marketing of huge livestock sector, having potential to change the lot of the farmers.

He said many delegates of researchers, farmers, academia and businessmen from various countries including Turkey, Afghanistan and Iran would be participating in the Balochistan Livestock Expo 2019.

The department would be also conduct a seminar on November 1 at Quetta to encourage the participation of all the stakeholders in upcoming expo, the adviser informed.

Kakar said the main intention of the livestock Expo was to encourage the farmers and facilitate the livestock keepers directly. Lack of proper marketing of livestock and dairy development was the main issue and for this purpose, the department has also approved a project to establish livestock markets Quarintine Centers across the province. He said the main aim of Expo was to increase livestock production in Balochistan and boost the vital sector with the cooperation of private sector.

Expressing best wishes for the livestock sector, he said that the province has the potential to export domestic animals to gulf countries to earn precious foreign exchange.

Replying to a question, he said Balochistan is environmentally different from other provinces of the country and businessmen are being encouraged to promote livestock farming in the province.

He said the government is formulating long term policies to increase dairy and meat production.