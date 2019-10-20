Share:

KARACHI - A team of the Directorate of Clinical Governance and Training, Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHC), on Saturday attended a meeting of stakeholders on development of Provincial Hepatitis Action Plan (PHA).

The meeting was arranged by the Hepatitis Prevention and Control Programme of the Government of Sindh. The SHC team gave input on the provincial action plan and laid stress on combining and sharing data between the two organisations and creating a provincial data base.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) team said that SHC should facilitate assessment of facilities available at public and private hospitals for the disease control and prevention.

The meeting decided that blood banks in Sindh should be regulated and blood transfusion guidelines should be implemented across the province.

The Clinical Governance team also attended the provincial consultative meeting on the Sindh TB Control Programme. The SHC was requested to sensitise healthcare establishments (HCEs) about early diagnosis of TB and infection control. Indus Hospital suggested implementation of mobile unit diagnostic services. The meeting was informed that the Anti-quackery Directorate sealed 2,580 healthcare establishments and 56 clinics in Sindh this week and issued warnings to 689 HCEs over non-compliance.

The Directorate of Complaint received 99 complaints out of which 76 have been disposed of, 17 complaints are under process while six are sub judice.

The team inspected LRBT and 32 tooth care centres against which complaints were received. Inspection of Tabba Heart, Patel Hospital, United Hospital and M.S. Hospital Karachi were also done this week.