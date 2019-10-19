Share:

Wah Cantt-Body of 12-year-old who was missing from his house since Thursday was found near Kalla nullah located on GT road in limits of Taxila Police station on Saturday.

Station House Officer Sohail Zaffar said that the body identified as Wasif Shah went missing from Pind Gondal on Thursday and his missing report was lodged at Taxila Police station by his uncle Meer Shah. His family and relatives searched for him everywhere but no clue was found about his whereabouts.

On Saturday, some scavengers collecting useable items spotted the body and informed police who shifted the body to the Tehsil Headquarters. According to preliminary medical examination, the deceased was killed after hitting his head with a heavy stone. He said that the family belongs to KP and presently living in a rented house Pind Gondal area of Taxila.

“It would be too early to say whether the boy was subjected to sexual assault before being murdered. The real circumstances in which the boy was killed can only be known after his medical examination report from Lahore is received,” he said. Rawalpindi Potohar Town Superintendent of Police Syed Ali along with forensic team visited the place where boy’s body was found. He said the case is being investigated.

He said a forensics team has gathered samples for test. Further investigation and a search for the culprit are under way, he said.