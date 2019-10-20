Share:

Lahore - The Notable Society Worldwide has arranged a special event to launch travelogue titled ‘Safarnama America’ written by Idress Tabassum at the Cosmopolitan Club, Bagh-e-Jinnah. Dr Saadat Saeed presided over the sitting while people from various schools of thought attended the ceremony. Speakers included Dr Amjad Tufail, Neelum Ahmed Bashir, Rashid Misbah, Dr Attaull Wadood, Shehzad Mian, Abdul Waheed, Ch Khalid, Abid Hussain Abid, Idrees Tabassum and Dr Saadat Saeed.