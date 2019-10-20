Share:

ISLAMABAD - The sales and production of cars dipped by 39.44 percent and 37.79 percent respectively during first quarter of financial year 2019-20 compared to corresponding period of last year, according to data of Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

During the period under review, as many as 31,017 cars were sold against the sale of 51,221 units while the production of cars decreased from 58,188 units to 36,198 units, showing negative growth of 39.44 and 37.79 percent respectively.

Among cars, the sale of Honda cars went down by 67.71 percent from 12,161 units in last year to 3,926 units during current year while Suzuki Swift sale also dipped by 59.47 percent from 1,293 units to 524 units during this year.

The sale of Toyota Corolla went down from 13,196 units to 5,503 units, showing decreased of 58.26 percent, the data revealed.

Similarly, the sale of Suzuki Cultus also went down from 4,829 units to 3,598 units, witnessing decreased of 25.49 percent while the sale of Suzuki Wagon-R witnessed a sharp decline of 72.51 percent from 7,889 units to 2,168 units during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the sale of Suzuki Mehran production of which has been suspended by Pak Suzuki was recorded 1,249 units against 8,075 units in 2018.

The sale of Suzuki Bolan also witnessed sharp decline of 70.72 percent from 3,778 units to 1,106 whereas the sale of newly launched Suzuki Alto was recorded at 12,943 units in first quarter of FY 2019.

On the other hand, the production of Honda cars went down by 62.83 percent from 12,427 units to 4,551 units during the period under review whereas the production of Suzuki Swift also dipped by 57.77 percent from 1,293 units to 546 units during first quarter of FY 2019.

The production of Toyota Corolla witnessed a sharp decline from 13,280 units to 5,503 units, showing decreased of 58.56 percent, it added.

The production of Suzuki Cultus also decreased from 4804 units to 4002 units, witnessing decrease of 16.69 percent while the production of Suzuki WagonR witnessed a sharp decline of 36.60 percent from 8711 units and 5522 units during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the production of Suzuki Bolan witnessed sharp decline of 84.09 percent from 4,930 units to 3,076 units during first quarter of FY 2019.