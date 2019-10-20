Share:

A minor boy died of dengue fever in a Khushab neighbourhood on Sunday.

The three-year-old boy, a resident of the Islampura area, was hit by the mosquito-borne disease. He died during treatment at a Khushab hospital.

Meanwhile, the number of people suffering from the viral infection in the city has reached 50 thus far this year.

Earlier, on Oct 18, two more patients had lost their lives in Rawalpindi to dengue fever.

The two patients identified as 22-year-old Talha and 65-year-old Gul Muhammad were under treatment at a holy family hospital of Islamabad.

The dengue virus claimed another life in Karachi on the same day, taking the death toll from such disease to 20 in the Sindh province.

A 20-year-old girl, a resident of North Karachi area, was under treatment at the private hospital of Karachi for the past few days, said hospital administration.