HAFIZABAD - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken serious notice of the death of four infants in the Nursery Ward of DHQ Hospital Hafizabad the other night and ordered Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad to probe the sad incident.

The CM also ordered the DC to ascertain real cause behind the deaths of the newly-born children. Following the directives, the deputy commissioner has constituted three-member inquiry committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner to complete inquiry within 24 hours whether there was any negligence of doctors or otherwise.

The four infants, aged one to seven days, were brought to the hospital from different places for treatment but they died in the hospital the other night. The news of death of four children spread like jungle fire and went viral on social media and TV channels. Following which the chief minister took serious notice and sought report from the Health Minister and Secretary Health and ordered action against the responsible doctors.

However, Medical Superintend District Headquarters Hospital Hafizabad, Dr Rehan Azhar said that the infants were brought to the hospital in very weak and critical condition and the parents of the children were advised to take them to Children Hospital Lahore but they insisted to treat them in the hospital. He further said that neither negligence was committed by the doctors nor any of the parents protested or complained about the negligence of the doctors.