Share:

LAHORE - Chairman Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exports Association (PCMEA) Muhammad Aslam Tahir has said that exports accords signed during 3-day International Carpet Exhibition would help strengthening the carpet industry besides generating new jobs opportunities in the country. He expressed these views on Saturday while reviewing the aspects of the successful exhibition and extended gratitude towards Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) and other departments for making this exhibition a big accomplishment. Chairperson Carpet Training Institute Pervez Hanif, PCEMA Vice Chairman Sheikh Aamir Khalid, senior central leader Abdul Latif Malik, senior members Riaz Ahmed, Saeed Khan, Ijazur Rehman, Major (R) Akhter Nazir, Akbar Malik and others were also present in this meeting. All the members expressed satisfaction over the successful of exhibition and export agreements inked during this mega event. They were also of view that such exhibitions would boost carpet industry and would give impetus to the bleak economy of the country.

Muhammad Aslam Tahir said India tried its best to sabotage this exhibition but licked the dust due to our untiring efforts for holding this exhibition in Pakistan. He further said participation of foreign investors and buyers would also give this message to the world that Pakistan is safe and the most suitable country for investment purpose. However, he urged the government to provide sufficient incentives to the exporters to enable them to compete with the rival, India along with other competitors in the international market. Aslam Tahir further said that Pakistani carpet industry is one of the largest environment-friendly sectors, providing jobs to over 1.5 million people without polluting the atmosphere.