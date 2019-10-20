Share:

KARACHI - Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail has said that a sit-in for the sake of power will never succeed because people have elected Prime Minister Imran Khan for five years.

He said that the present government has not come through a back door but has come to power through the vote of people. He was talking to media representatives after the 28th All Pakistan Bilingual Declamation Contest ceremony at Cadet College Petaro, Jamshoro.

Speech competitions in Urdu and English were held between different schools and colleges.Governor Imran Ismail said that Imran Khan has achieved this position after 22 years of hard work and struggle and cannot be removed by any shortcut. He said that peaceful protest is the democratic right of everyone but nobody will be allowed to spread chaos.

The governor said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman should review his declarations as the enemy elements want to destabilize the country but they will never succeed in their nefarious designs.