KARACHI - The fire fighting staff of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) called off their strike on Saturday on the assurance of City Mayor Wasim Akhtar.

They will get one month fire risk allowance before next Friday whereas efforts will be made to disburse fire risk allowance regularly from next month. All dues will be paid after the approval of the grant by the government.

Mayor Wasim Akhtar said the fire fighting staff has the right to protest, but going on strike is not good. He said that fire fighters’ demands are valid but they have an important duty of saving human lives and properties. He said it was good that the fire fighters have announced joining their duties. “We are making efforts to solve their problems and the situation would get better with the availability of resources,” he said.