SIALKOT-The Muradpur Police have registered a case against four accused for blackmailing a child into sex with video footage of the victim they had captured during an earlier assault. The incident took place in village Kapoorwali- Muradpur and the accused subjected to assault several times.

According to FIR (No. 641/2019) lodged by the village Kapoorwali- Muradpur, based victim Muhammad Junaid under section 377 PPC, four accused - Humayun, Zahid Tufail, Usman and Farhad had kidnapped him and took him to the backside of Zahur Elahi Degree College Kapoorwali, Sialkot. He said that all the four accused gang sodomised him at gunpoint two months ago. FIR added that accused also captured footage of the incident and started blackmailing the victim into sex later.

The FIR read that the accused not only subjected the victim to assault several times but also collected heavy amounts from him and his family through blackmailing. He said that he remained tight-lipped about the worst ordeal as he was terrified by the accused who were threatening him and his family with dire consequences.

The victim family added that the accused are influential and at large, adding that the Muradpur Police are reluctant to arrest the accused.

When contacted, Sialkot DPO Capt (r) Mustansar Feroz said that police have arrested two accused.

The family has demanded justice and urged Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab IG Police Arif Nawaz, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Region Tariq Abbas Qureshi and DPO Capt (r) Mustansar Feroz to ensure early arrest of the accused and provide justice to the victim and family.

DC OPENS SCIENCE EXHIBITION

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Umer Sher Chattha on Saturday inaugurated a science exhibition held at Govt Girls Lady Anderson Higher Secondary School in Sialkot here.

He visited the different stalls featuring science models established by students. The DC lauded the students science skills and stressed the need for promotion of advanced technologies among the students, enabling them to serve the nation and country in better way in future.