Share:

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs100 on Saturday and was traded at Rs86, 900 per tola compared to Rs87, 000 the previous day. Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold decreased by Rs85 was traded at Rs74, 503 against the price of Rs74, 588, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Friday. The price of silver remained unchanged and was traded at Rs1000 per tola while 10 gram silver was traded at Rs857.34. In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $2 and was traded at $1491 against last closing of $1489.