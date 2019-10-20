Share:

WASHINGTON DC - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and his delegation currently visiting Washington DC to attend the annual meetings of IMF/WB-2019 held a series of meetings with heads of various global financial institutions and business leaders to apprise them of the overall state of economy in Pakistan with focus on government’s measures to curtail the twin deficits and revive various sectors of the economy through institutional reforms and collaborations with regional and international investment partners.

The Pakistan delegation which also includes President State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Dr Reza Baqir and Secretary Finance Naveed Kamran Baloch held an extensive meeting with President, Asian Development Bank (ADB) Takehiko Nakao to exchange views on the ongoing projects sponsored by ADB in Pakistan as well as planned portfolio. Adviser to the Prime Minister apprised President ADB about the steps taken by the government for curtailing the current and capital account deficits effectively.

In his remarks, President ADB Nakao said that ADB is an important financial partner of Pakistan and acknowledged the current structural reforms undertaken towards economic stabilization in Pakistan.

Adviser Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh also met with Hartwig Schafer, Vice President South Asian Region (SAR), World Bank and his team. The meeting reviewed World Bank’s portfolio in Pakistan and exchanged views on further steps to strengthen cooperation between Pakistan and the Bank.

Later, the Adviser to PM on Finance and Revenue and Pakistan delegation met with Jihad Azour, Director Middle East and Central Asia Department (MCD) at the International Monetary Fund. They discussed the implementation of the ongoing IMF program. The IMF Director appreciated the progress made towards economic stabilization as well as government commitment to the reform process.

The members of the delegation also participated in the G-24 Ministers and Governors Meeting on the sidelines of the annual meetings of IMF/WB-2019. Advisor Dr. Shaikh also attended informal meeting of the SAARC Finance Ministers that focused on trade facilitation within the SAARC region.

Adviser Dr. Hafeez Shaikh and Pakistan delegation also participated in the Standard Chartered Global Investors Forum. Dr. Shaikh gave an overview of the economic situation in Pakistan and progress made with the implementation of the IMF program. He urged the participants to invest in Pakistan.