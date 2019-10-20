Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen (r) Hamid Gul’s wife passed away on Saturday. Son of Gen (r) Hamid Gul , Abdullah Hamid Gul said her mother was suffering from cancer and also underwent 17 major and minor surgeries. She was also facing severe health complications due to cancer and breathed her last Saturday morning at the age of 78 years, he added. Abdullah Gul who also holds office of Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan and Kashmir (TJP) said funeral of her mother would be held at Army Graveyard Racecourse Rawalpindi on Sunday (October 20-today) after Zohr prayers (2:30pm sharp).