KARACHI - The Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHC) on Saturday welcomed the statement of Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho in support of the commission workers.

The SHCC spokesperson said that a raid by an anti-corruption team on SHC and release of news and footage of SHC offices to the media is deplorable. “The act is sheer victimisation of its employees for their actions on their recent activities geared towards quality improvement and patient safety. There is always room for improvement and matters can be settled in a professional manner. This activity will not affect the resolve and commitment of SHC to improve quality of healthcare in Sindh,” the spokesperson said.