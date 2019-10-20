Share:

LAHORE - In the third round of the National U19 50-over tournament, Central Punjab won a close encounter against Balochistan courtesy 162 runs from Mohammad Huraira and an all-round performance from Qasim Akram (100 runs and three wickets), while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh also won against Southern Punjab and Northern, respectively. At Jinnah Stadium in Sialkot, Central Punjab after being put into bat scored 352 for six in 50 overs courtesy Mohammad Huraira’s 162 off 140 balls with 18 fours and a six. Qasim Akram also contributed with 100 off 88 balls striking eight fours and two sixes. The duo contributed 200 runs partnership for the third wicket. For Balochistan, Mohammad and Mohammad Junaid grabbed two wickets apiece for 59 and 64 runs, respectively. In return, Balochistan were in course of chasing the target with Abdul Wahid Bangalzai and Mohammad scoring centuries. Abdul Wahid’s 106-ball 116 included 14 fours and two sixes, while Mohammad scored 100 from 99 balls and hit 10 fours. Both contributed 195 runs for the second wicket. After the departure of both batsmen, Balochistan tried hard to win the match, and were 339 for nine in 49.2 overs when the match was called off due to bad light. Central Punjab won the match by six runs on DLS method. For Central Punjab, Qasim Akram and Syed Fariuddin Mehmood took three wickets each. In the second match at KRL Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Nasir Faraz’s unbeaten 81 inspired Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to a six-wicket over Southern Punjab. In the third 50-over match of the day, Sindh defeated Northern by 35 runs at the State Bank Ground, Karachi.