IF THEY DON'T HAVE BREAD, LET THEM EAT CAKE!

IF THERES NO HOUSING, GO TO UNIVERSITY IN YOUR OWN TOWN!

MARIE ANTOINETTE, OR ANOTHER FRENCH PRINCESS, DURING FAMINE, 1789

1000'S OF STUDENTS FACE HOMELESSNESS A CDA CLOSES PROVATE HOSTELS IN ISLAMABAD, 2019