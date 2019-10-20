Share:

LAHORE - Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) is being observed today (Sunday) amid elaborate security arrangements.

The main Zuljinnah procession will be taken out from Haveli Alif Shah inside Delhi Gate in the morning that will culminate at Karbala Gamay Shah in the evening after passing through traditional route.

Special sessions will also be organised at different Imambargahs in the provincial capital to pay homage to the grandson of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and his companions who preferred to sacrifice their lives instead of bowing before a tyrant ruler. Religious scholars will highlight grand sacrifice and sufferings of the beloved of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), his family and companions. Philanthropists will arrange sabeels on the route of procession for distributing free milk and food among the participants. Various organizations will arrange seminars and special sittings to pay homage to the Karbala martyrs. Police and district administration has made special arrangements to avoid any untoward incident.

In order to avoid the possible mixing of participants of the Chehlum procession with thousands of devotees gathered at Data Darbar for the concluding ceremonies of annual Urs, the procession has been scheduled to reach the nearby Karbala Gamay Shah after the Isha prayers.

This measure has been taken to avoid any possibility in which terrorists could take advantage of the extra ordinary large congregations.

After the culmination, a majlis will be held at Karbala Gamay Shah where different Zakerin will highlight the significance of Karbala incident and the philosophy of martyrdom. Thousands of regular and reserve policemen will be deployed at sensitive areas and at different imambargahs, especially along the route of the central Zuljinnah procession to avert any eventuality.

Cellular phone service will be suspended in selected areas as one of the security measure to avert possible subversion.

Chairing meeting of District Peace Committee in connection with Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations Wing) Ashfaq Khan stressed the need of making sincere efforts for promoting tolerance and love among various sects. He said that security arrangements could bear positive results only with the cooperation of Ulema and civil society. Interfaith harmony, brotherhood and tolerance are necessary to overcome the challenges of extremism and terrorism, he added. SSP Operations Faisal Shehzad, SP Security Muhammad Naveed, SP City Syed Ghazanfar Ali, members of the Peace Committee including Agha Shah Hussain Qazalbash, Allama Mushtaq Hussain Jaffari, Khawaja Basharat Hussain Karbalaie, Syed Muhammad Laal, Syed Khurram Naqvi, Mufti Imran Hanfi, Bashir Ahmad, Pir Syed Muhammad Usman Noori and Muhammad Ali Naqshbandi attended the meeting.