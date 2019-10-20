Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Jammu and Kashmir has expressed the hope that the scheduled Nov. 24 by-election to Mirpur city constituency LA-3 will prove to be the beginning of a change, social justice and elimination of corruption in the liberated territory.

The PTI leadership made these assertions at the party’s Central Governing Body meeting the other day.

Chaired by the party AJK chapter President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, the meeting was attended by Senior Vice President Zafar Anwar, General Secretary Raja Mussadiq Khan, Additional General Secretary Raja Mansoor Khan, Deputy General Secretary Qazi Israel, Deputy General Secretary Ch Maqbool, Deputy General Secretary Sikandar Baig, Secretary Finance Zulfiqar Abbasi and Secretary Information Ershad Mahmud.

The meeting strongly condemned the Indian shelling at the Line of Control. The participants of the meeting expressed their heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the relatives of three civilians who were martyred as a result of Indian firing.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Chaudhry said that Indian cannot suppress Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle or weaken their resolve by resorting to oppressive means and killing innocent civilians. He said that it is high time that the Indian Government led by Narendra Modi must shun its jingoism and adopt a realistic policy to settle the long-pending dispute peacefully. Appreciating the US House of Representatives Human Rights Subcommittee meeting to be held next Monday, he said that the meeting will be instrumental in exposing India’s cruel face before the world. He hoped that “an international tribunal will soon be set up against India, which will hold the Indian army accountable for the crimes they had committed against Kashmiris”, Mr Chaudhry asserted.

The PTI huddle while expressing its serious concern over the situation in occupied Kashmir, said, “Instead of holding long marches, it is time that all political forces across the country should get united and express complete solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir”. Holding long marches or sit-ins in the country, they said, will divert attention away from Kashmir issue. Referring to JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s call for holding a long march on October 17, the PTI leadership said, “It is quite astonishing to see that the JUI-Chief is holding a long march on the day, which is celebrated by Kashmiris as black day”.

The Governing Body meeting also discussed the organisational matters and stressed the need for stern action against elements who are pursuing a malicious agenda to create chaos and confusion in the party’s rank and file.

Expressing his trust and full faith in the party’s Governing Body Barrister Sultan expressed the hope that the PTI will form government in the AJK after the next elections.

Senior Vice-President Zafar Anwar made it clear that PTI never accepts any solution of Kashmir that will harm the territorial integrity and unity of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI General Secretary Raja Musadiq Khan said that the senior leadership of the party would play a vital role in the by-election of Mirpur. Khan said that he would be present in Mirpur for guidance and support in the election campaign.

With the help of the Federal Government, he said that PTI would continue to help out victims of the earthquake. “Quake survivors’ problems and sufferings will not be ignored during the election campaign”, he said.

Secretary Information Ershad Mahmud completely dismissed the rumours about the dissolution of the incumbent party structure in Azad Kashmir. “The existing organizational structure of PTI will continue as it is and there will be no change whatsoever”, Mr. Mahmud said adding that the PTI supporters and activists should carry forward their political and social activities without paying any heed to rumour-mongering.