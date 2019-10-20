Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Saturday that the PTI vision was to make public institutions more disciplined and empowered by ensuring transparency.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony regarding computerised balloting for allotment of houses to low-income groups of society under the Naya Pakistan Housing Project (NPHP) in Okara district. Of 800, 12 housing units will given to government employees, 10 to the disabled and eight for the families of police martyrs.

The governor was of the view that strong and independent institutions would definitely take Pakistan to new heights and bring it at par with developed countries. The PTI was committed to bringing forth all those individuals who comply with merit and quota system would be promoted, he added.

The developed world attained success in various sectors for which a check-and-balance system in institutions proved instrumental, he added and resolved to empower the public sector departments through this effective system.

He added he was running private hospitals, one each at Sahiwal, Chichawatni and Rajana, Toba Tek Singh, which were providing medical facilities to all patients irrespective of their political affiliation. Similarly, Shaukat Khanam Cancer Hospitals were also serving the ailing humanity on merit and never ask patients of their political tilt.

For the first time in Pakistan’s history, he said, educational institutions/ universities were not being influenced by the governor, chief minister, education minister and agriculture minister of the PTI government and their influence was also zero in the appointment of vice chancellors to those varsities. “I assure you that all the VCs are appointed on the recommendations of respective selection committee,” he added.

Sarwar said today was the day of materialisation of common man’s dream of his own home, asserting that the past rulers used to oblige their favourites through such projects, but transparency and merit was the hallmark of the housing project, as the PTI government did not set any sort of quota for parliamentarians or other dear ones in this poor-specific project.

The governor vowed that the PTI government would fulfill all its promises including provision of clean drinking water, made with the countrymen during its tenure in government. It had also been observed that children enrollment rate in schools was increased in areas where the government installed water filtration plants, he said, asserting that most of the kids brought to Children Hospital Lahore with water-related diseases.