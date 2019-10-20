Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former eight-time world squash champion Jansher Khan has urged the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) President Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan to remove PSF Secretary and Pakistan National Squash Academy (PNSA) Director, terming it as only viable solution to produce world champions.

Jansher expressed these views during an exclusive interview with The Nation. He further said: “As Pakistan squash is declining consistently, I want to know why junior players were sent to Egypt in the name of training? In fact the entire visit was a waste of time and money. When we have legends like me, Qamar Zaman and Jahangir Khan, then there is no need of sending players abroad or hiring foreign coaches for training. If the federation take drastic measures, give us powers and avoid interference in our working, we can produce number of champions.

I challenge the PSF that they cannot produce even a single top player in next two decades, as present players lack stamina to train for at least four to five hours and play squash only to get visas. I request the federation to avoid issuing NOCs to these players until and unless they promise to give their 100 percent to the country.”

“We used to train for six to eight hours during our time. But these modern players do not train that hard, as they just want money, tours and mobile phones of latest models. I do not think there is even a single performer among the present players upon whom the federation or I can trust. I feel modern-day coaching is different, as these coaches do not even sit in the courts and play with players. They do not deserve to coach a country like Pakistan, which had produced number of international champions,” he added.

Jansher also urged the PSF to get rid of unprofessional persons and appoint qualified coaches and trainers. He said: “I strongly request the PSF to remove these so-called coaches, who do not know the basics of squash, and hire some professional coaches and trainers, who know the requirements of the players and play with them for hours. I also request the federation to have mercy on players and ensure unbiased referring in the tournaments, as same persons are coaching and referring as well. Punjab and KP are producing players at junior level. But we are starving to find even handful of players at senior level, who could perform well at international stage. That is why for the very first time in the history of Pakistan squash, we are not taking part in the World Team Squash Championship, which is scheduled to be held in USA in December. Both players and the federation are responsible for absence from the mega event, which is like world cup of squash.”

“I want that the PSF must invite legends and convene a meeting to take their suggestions for improvement of the game. Players have to work hard for producing results, as they cannot succeed without giving their best. Let me assure them, if they give 10 years of their lives to squash, they and their families will reap the benefits for the rest of their lives. I think if Farhan Mehboob and Aamir Atlas work hard, overcome their fitness issues, and train according to the plans given to them for only three months, they can easily break into PSA top 10. Farhan, Aamir and Nasir Iqbal, who is about to complete his ban, can form a formidable team. The federation must take some harsh and bold steps without melting under any pressure. We are always there to help them, as it is our national and moral duty,” Jansher concluded.