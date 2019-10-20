Share:

LAHORE - JI has announced it will approach the Supreme Court for holding local government elections. “The Election Commission of Pakistan is incomplete in violation of the Constitution. The government is not taking serious measures to conduct the LB polls,” said JI Naib Emir Liaqat Baloch while taking to a delegation of Jamiat Ittehadul Ulema Pakistan at Mansoora on Saturday. He said that the PTI government was also following the track of PML-N and PPP and showing reluctance in announcing the schedule for LG elections. He said the JI would launch a campaign for the restoration of LB system in the country.