Los Angeles-The sight of Jennifer Lopez in this wedding dress will have you on the floor.

While the triple threat is engaged to Alex Rodriguez, neither A-lister has divulged any clue about when they’re planning to tie the knot. So, while fans patiently wait for the big (and expectedly lavish) day, perhaps these paparazzi photos will quell that wedding curiosity for a bit. The other day, the Hustlers star was snapped filming in the Big Apple for her next film, Marry Me.

In addition to the film title, Lopez’s look for the shoot was even more apropos: a stunning and extravagant bridal ballgown by Zuhair Murad covered with glittering embroidery. The star was accessorized with jewels, fur and a lavish matching veil. Judging by the paparazzi photos, the dress was so large, it required some helping hands to move. Needless to say, the snaps instantly brought Cinderella to mind.

However, the plot of Marry Me sounds more like a modern fairy tale turned on its head.

The upcoming rom-com, based on the same-titled graphic novel by Bobby Crosby, will reportedly focus on a pop star who is supposed to marry a fellow music star at Madison Square Garden, according to The Hollywood Reporter. However, shortly before tying the knot, she finds out her fiancé has been cheating on her and, following an on-stage meltdown, picks a random man out of the crowd to marry.

With Lopez playing the lead and Owen Wilson set to portray the math teacher she plucks from the audience, it sounds like plenty of laughs are in store for the star’s latest silver screen venture.

And then, maybe, some real-life wedding bells will be ringing for JLo. We’re listening carefully!