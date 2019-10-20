Share:

LONDON - Youri Tielemans capped an inspired individual performance with a fine second-half winner as Leicester City came from behind to beat Burnley 2-1 at the King Power Stadium after the visitors had a late equaliser controversially disallowed by VAR.

Former Leicester striker Chris Wood, who had put Burnley ahead on 26 minutes, thought he had scored for a second time on 80 minutes before technology intervened to rule that he had fouled Jonny Evans in the build-up. Burnley manager Sean Dyche was furious that his side left with nothing from a game marked by much emotion on the first anniversary of the death of former Leicester chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others in a helicopter crash. Jamie Vardy equalised Wood’s opener with a superb header just before the break, rising high to powerfully meet Harvey Barnes’ cross from seven yards out for his sixth goal of the season. Substitute Demarai Gray had an effort rightly disallowed for offside before making a telling contribution on 74 minutes when he centred for Harvey Barnes to pick out Tielemans, who crashed the ball home at the far post.

Tottenham Hotspur snatched a 1-1 draw at home to Premier League basement club Watford on Saturday thanks to a fiercely contested late strike from Dele Alli that was awarded after a VAR review. Alli pounced on a lapse from Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster and used his shoulder to control the ball before firing into the empty net in the 86th minute, cancelling out Abdoulaye Doucoure’s sixth-minute opener for the visitors.

Watford, who had had a penalty claim turned down when Gerard Deulofeu was felled by Jan Vertonghen, claimed Alli had used his arm and were incensed by the turnover, which left them still without a win after nine Premier League games. Spurs’ only chance in a drab first-half display was a tame shot from Alli which was easily saved by Foster.

Embattled Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino turned to Son Heung-min at the start of the second half and the South Korean nearly equalised when he smashed a high shot at goal which Foster turned on to the crossbar. Spurs looked headed for a third straight defeat following a 7-2 humiliation by Bayern Munich and a 3-0 loss at Brighton and Hove Albion until Foster failed to grab a loose ball and Alli took full advantage. Tottenham are seventh in the Premier League standings on 12 points after nine games. Watford remained bottom on four points.

Struggling Norwich picked up their first away point since returning to the Premier League by grinding out a goalless draw at Bournemouth. Daniel Farke’s Canaries have endured a difficult transition period following promotion but showed resilience and fight at the Vitality Stadium to end a three-game losing streak. The even contest featured just three shots on target, with City goalkeeper Tim Krul keeping out Dominic Solanke and Arnaut Danjuma, while Teemu Pukki was superbly denied by Aaron Ramsdale. Norwich’s early-season chances have been severely hampered by a string of injuries to key players.

However, keeper Krul and captain Alex Tettey were each back after two games out and added defensive steel to help Farke’s men collect a first point since memorably shocking champions Manchester City last month. Goals had appeared guaranteed on the south coast as the two clubs were the only ones in the top-flight yet to record clean sheets. Red-hot Danny Ings earned battling Southampton a deserved point at Wolves to haul the Saints out of the drop zone.

The striker’s fifth goal in four games saw Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side climb above the Premier League’s bottom three on goal difference with a 1-1 draw. The point ended a three-match losing streak in the top flight for the Saints, with seven of their eight points this season coming away from home. Raul Jimenez levelled from the spot but also had two first-half goals disallowed. Wolves remain 11th after VAR ruled out the second of Jimenez’s efforts. They also lost Ryan Bennett to injury after just 18 minutes, with Jesus Vallejo replacing him, ahead of Thursday’s Europa League trip to Slovan Bratislava.