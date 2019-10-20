Share:

Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi condemning in strongest possible words Indian Army's unprovoked firing in violation of ceasefire and targeting civilian population have paid rich tributes to the Pakistan Army for giving befitting and hard hitting response.

They said that by destroying Indian Army bunkers and shooting down many Indian soldiers committing aggression persistently, Pak Army has revived the memories of its February 27 and 28 of its actions, Modi government do not understand language of peace and gentleness.

They said that we salute innocent civilians and martyred jawans hit by the Indian firing and shelling on the Control Line and their families and pray for their eternal rest in peace, today entire nation is standing like rock behind the armed forces in facing the enemy and they will foil every aggression and conspiracy against the motherland Insha-Allah.

They said that Modi government through its forces has made occupied Kashmir Karbala with 78 days long lockdown and the international community should take notice of its every day violation of ceasefire agreement and resorting to unprovoked firing on civilian population.