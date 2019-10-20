Share:

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Sunday said that there is no threat of martial law in the country as the future of Pakistan was intertwined with stable democracy.

Talking to the media after attending the third day of urs celebrations of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh, he said that some people criticized the government, saying that it did not believe in dialogue process but when the government decided to hold dialogues with the opposition, they criticized that it was afraid of opposition's protest, adding that the government was in consultation with opposition in the national interest.

The Governor said that all facilities would be provided to opposition's parties if they would stage a peaceful protest, adding that opposition parties were divided but they would participate in Jamiat Ulema Islam-F (JUIF's) protest to achieve their political interests. Prime Minister Imran Khan would not give any resignation as he was elected for five years, he maintained.

To a question, Ch Sarwar said that the government has focused its all attention towards Kashmir issue and it was also striving to expose Indian atrocities before the world, maintaining that the opposition should stage the protest against Indian atrocities, not against the government.

To a question, the Governor said it was responsibility of the government to take action against those who would violate the law, adding that supremacy of constitution and rule of law would be ensured at any cost.

To another query, Ch Sarwar said that Kartarpur Corridor project would be inaugurated next month and arrangements regarding 550th birthday's celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak were being finalized. He said the government would ensure all facilities at religious places in the country to promote religious tourism.