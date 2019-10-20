Share:

BADIN - No symptoms of bacterial disease ‘diphtheria’ have been seen in children in Badin and the children who died over the last couple of weeks had other health problems, says a health official.

These views were expressed by Dr Akram Sultan Arain, director of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) while addressing a press conference in Badin.

Arain said that media always played a positive and vital role in highlighting the issue. He said that reports about presence of ‘diphtheria’ virus in the area were nothing but rumours.

He said there is a lack of awareness about proper nutrition and parents refuse vaccination to their children in different villages.