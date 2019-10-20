Share:

ISLAMABAD - As National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri has recently been restored on his seat, the joint opposition are set to strongly resist if the deputy speaker chairs the proceedings of upcoming session of lower house of parliament.

The opposition parties are flexing its political muscles to refuse Qasim Khan Suri as deputy speaker to chair the upcoming proceedings of the National Assembly, likely to be started by the start of next month (November).

Background discussions with opposition parties’ members revealed that they would stage protest and even prefer to walkout from the proceedings, if the deputy speaker chair the proceedings.

The government has recently shelved to summon its tentative plan of National Assembly proceedings ostensibly due to JUI-F’s ‘Azadi March’.

Talking to The Nation, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N’s) parliamentary leader Khwaja Muhammad Asif said that the opposition would strongly register its protest if deputy speaker chairs the upcoming session of National Assembly.

“There is no hesitancy in incumbent government on its negligence. This would be insult of the house, as we [opposition] will resist on it in the house,” said the PML-N’s senior lawmaker.

When contacted, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Nafeesa Shah said the party would take up this issue in its parliamentary meeting before the upcoming session.

It may be mentioned here the apex court, while hearing the petition of Qasim Khan Suri, suspended the decision of the Election Tribunal as well as the notification of the Election Commission of Pakistan. A three-member bench gave the stay order on the petition of Qasim Suri.

Lashkari Raisani, Mehmood Khan Achakzai of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Hafiz Hamdullah of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl, former Balochistan Assembly speaker Raheela Durrani and Qasim Khan Suri had contested the election from NA-265 (Quetta-II). The result was challenged by Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani, who had filed a petition against him.