ISLAMABAD - A seven-day bilateral exercise, Sea Thunder-IV-2019 between Pakistan Navy Special Services Group and Indonesian Navy Special Operation Force (SOF) was successfully concluded. ‘Sea Thunder’ is a series of bilateral exercises which is conducted annually between Pakistan and Indonesian navies. This exercise, being 4th in the series, continued for seven days, according to a press release issued by Pak Navy officials on Saturday. It stated that the aim of the exercise was to strengthen military relationship, improve coordination and interoperability between Special Operation Forces, exchange professional expertise and experiences of counter terrorism operations between the participating forces. During the exercise, maritime-counter terrorism operations, including maritime interdiction operations (MIOS) were also rehearsed at sea. The exercise concluded with a remarkable coordinated visit board search & seizure operations, jointly conducted by Pakistan & Indonesian navies’ teams, involving Pakistan navy ships, sea-king helicopters and special forces’ boats in the Arabian Sea. The exercise is a reflection of strong bilateral military cooperation between Pakistan and Indonesian navies. Professional experiences gained during bilateral exercises were mutually rewarding and will foster greater bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly navies, said the press release.