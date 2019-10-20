Share:

LAHORE - Philippines Embassy Police Attache‚ PCol Marlon S Sapla met Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore BA Nasir here on Saturday. During the meeting, cooperation to control narcotics and terrorism came under discussion. The CCPO briefed him about the ongoing anti narcotics campaign of police and said drug peddlers outside educational institutes were being eliminated. He said bilateral cooperation should be enhanced to completely root out terrorism. Attach‚ PCol Marlon S Sapla appreciated the anti narcotics strategy of the police. He said both the countries would collectively eliminate the menace of narcotics. CCPO BA Nasir also gave a shield to the PCol Marlon S Sapla.