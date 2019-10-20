Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken serious notice of price hike of essential commodities and sought suggestions from various ministries to check this trend.

This was stated by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting while briefing media in Islamabad on important meetings chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said the Prime Minister directed to take steps for bringing down the prices of flour.

The Special Assistant said the Prime Minister expressed dismay at increase in prices of sugar and asked provinces along with ministry of industry to keep the prices stable and take action against profiteers and hoarders.

The chief ministers were asked to establish farmer markets to end the role of middlemen so that consumers get relief in prices of vegetables, fruits and perishable items.