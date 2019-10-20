Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Karachi on Monday (tomorrow) on a day-long visit where he will hold meetings with high-ups besides inaugurating a power project, citing sources.

Sources said that the premier will hold separate meetings with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, federal ministers and other prominent personalities during his upcoming visit to the metropolis.

During the visit, the prime minister will meet Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter leadership and lawmakers. A session will be summoned by PM Khan to make consultations over the issues of the port city. The PM will also meet the business community during his visit.

The leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P)and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) will also meet PM Imran Khan. GDA’s Moazzam Abbasi, who recently defeated Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate in Larkana by-election, will also attend a meeting with the premier.

PM Khan will also inaugurate the China power project in HUB, sources added. Earlier on October 13, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had hinted an upcoming visit of PM Imran Khan to Karachi where he will meet the leadership of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) after returning to Pakistan from the foreign visits.

In his statement, the governor said the federal government respects the public mandate of the MQM-P. He added that the ruling political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is willing to continue its journey along with the ally party.

He continued that the leadership of both political parties adopted respectful behaviour with each other.

Following the directives of the premier, the Sindh governor contacted the MQM-P senior leader and Federal Minister for Information Technology Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. He gave PM’s message to Siddiqui during the conversation.