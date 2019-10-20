Share:

OKARA - Police on Saturday arrested an uncle of three children for hanging them upside down and subjecting them to severe violence and torture.

The footage showed that crying children had been asking for forgiveness repeatedly but it could not soften the heart of their uncle. Initial reports suggested that the suspect had beaten his nephews just for meeting their estranged mother, who has settled with her parents after developing difference with her husband. Okara DPO Jahanzeb Nazir took notice of the incident as soon as the torture video went viral on social media.

After the video of the incident surfaced on social media, police arrested the culprit from his home. Investigation from the accused is underway, police added.