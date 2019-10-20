Share:

SIALKOT-Punjab Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq has said that the Punjab government has actively been working on proposal regarding early provision of advanced IT education to special children with a view to help them become useful citizens and serve the nation. He said that the government would provide all necessary advanced IT skills to special children across the Punjab.

He stated this while addressing the participants of a white canes distribution ceremony among the visually impaired students held at Govt Special Education Centre Babey Di Beri-Sialkot here.

The minister said that the government has been making all out sincere efforts for welfare and betterment of the visually impaired and disabled persons besides, making them useful citizens through restoring due respect in the society.

He said that special census is also underway to compile a fresh and accurate data of the visually impaired and disabled persons in Punjab.

Ch Ikhlaq added that the provincial government is considering establishment of special parking stands in almost all buildings for special persons, besides, favourably considering the proposal to increase the job quota for the special and disabled persons.

On this occasion, he also distributed white canes among the visually impaired students. He said that though the blind people were deprived of eye view but they were not deprived of their vision as well.

The minister handed over a new bus to the administration of Govt Special Education Centre Daska for providing free transportation to local special children. He pledged to make all out sincere individual and collective efforts for betterment and welfare of the disabled persons especially the visually impaired people.

He said, “everyone would have to change thoughts and attitude towards the disabled especially the visually impaired persons for making them the useful citizens of society.”