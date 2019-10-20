Share:

LAHORE - The government has started mulling measures to keep the situation under control during the opposition’s long march scheduled to be held in the last week of October.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting on Saturday which was also attended by Interior Minister Brigadier (r) Ijaz Shah.

The meeting reviewed the law and order situation in the province in detail, and agreed that there must be a close liaison between Punjab and federal governments so that law and order situation could be kept under control during the opposition’s march. Speaking at the meeting, Buzdar said that every possible step would be taken to safeguard the life and property of citizens. “Action will be taken against those found breaking law without any discrimination,” he said categorically.

The chief minister directed police to discharge their duties honestly and wholeheartedly so that law and order situation could be maintained in the province, adding it was the primary responsibility of the state. “No one will be allowed to take law into his own hands, and the rule of law will be ensured at all costs,” he said, and added, “There is no other priority than safeguarding the life and property of citizens.”

The chief minister directed police to ensure strict checking at the entry and exit points of the province. Punjab chief secretary, inspector general of police, additional chief secretary interior, senior civil and military officials and principal secretary to the CM attended the meeting.

TAKES NOTICE OF TORTURE ON CHILDREN

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar, while taking notice of torture on children in Okara, sought report from the concerned DPO. “Provision of justice to the victims will be ensured at all costs,” the CM said, adding, “Such incidents cannot be tolerated.” On the instructions of the chief minister, Okara assistant commissioner went to the village and met with the affected children. He gave new clothes to the children, expressed sympathies with them and ensured them the provision of justice.

The CM also took notice of deaths of newborns at the district headquarters hospital of Hafizabad. He sought a report from provincial minister for health and secretary primary & secondary health. Terming the incident tragic, Buzdar ordered strict action against those responsible. He also condoled with the bereaved parents.

MINISTERS, SECRETARIES’ FOREIGN VISITS BANNED

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday imposed a ban on foreign tours of provincial ministers and secretaries.

The ban will take effect immediately, and will remain in place until further orders, according to a handout issued here.

The ban has been imposed under the chief minister’s austerity policy.