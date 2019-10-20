Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh police chief said on Monday that a 23 percent increase was witnessed in registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) this year across Sindh due to people-friendly atmosphere at police stations. Sindh Police Inspector General Dr Kaleem Imam said this during an event here on Saturday. He had told the force recently to create people-friendly environment at police stations.

It was informed that the police was not only involved in dealing with the menace of criminal activities in the province but also taking confidence building measures to improve confidence of masses in police.

It is due to such efforts that citizens have come forward to register their reports with the concerned police station, the meeting was informed.

It was informed that during one-year period from September 2018 to September 2019, the number of cases registered with the police authorities across province were 81344, which was 23 percent more than the previous year that witnessed 65945 FIRs registered. As per break-down of data shared by the authorities after increase in FIR registration, 18427 FIRs were registered against individuals, 14733 dealt with the property issues and 41313 were of miscellaneous nature.

The data, however, did not share as to how many of these cases registered with the police were resolved. It is pertinent to mention here that a rise was witnessed in street crime and other criminal activities in the provincial capital, Karachi.

Speaking on it, the IGP Sindh said that the police force was committed to eliminate criminal activities from the province through people-friendly policing and effective intelligence.

The police will be making use of district criminal records to identify the culprits and register FIRs against them, he said adding that the criminal record management system was working in 30 districts of the province while it is also effectively implemented in 19 prisons of the province and would soon start working in three prisons of Hyderabad.

He informed that three provinces of the country including Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan were also effectively sharing information with each other through this system.