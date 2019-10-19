Share:

Rawalpindi-A family stage play ‘Dil Da Mamla’ was presented by Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) with the collaboration of Dolphin Communication here on Saturday.

The play was written by Salman Sunny and directed by Aasma Butt while Aslam Mughal, Saeed Anwar, Robina Khan, Naeem Bubba, Rizwana Khan, Saima Khan, Naeem Tota, Noor, Sabir Sunny and Salman Sunny were among the cast of the play. The play was presented with an aim to educate the people how to deal with heart diseases. Addressing at the occasion, Naheed Manzoor said that RAC is recognised for presenting neat and clean entertainment facility for the people of twin cities.

Director RAC Waqar Ahmed welcomed the guest and said that after renovation of the auditorium, the cultural activities have been resumed.