ISLAMABAD - The Establishment Division (ED) has moved a summary for the transfers and postings of Principal Information Officer and Director General Information Service Academy to Prime Minister’s office for his approval.

Earlier, secretary information and broadcasting had sent the summary to the Establishment Division on Thursday.

According to the summary, copy of which is available with The Nation, “Zahoor Barlas (BS-21) was appointed as Director General Information Service Academy on 10-06-2019 and Tahir Khushnood (BS-21) was appointed a Principal Information Officer on 21-05-2019. The posts of the DG Information Service Academy and PIO are cadre posts of the Information Group. It is proposed that Zahoor Ahmad Barlas may be transferred and posted as PIO and Tahir Khushnood may be transferred and posted as DG Information Service Academy. Kind approval of the Prime Minister is solicited to the proposals contained in para 2 ante. The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting has seen the summary.”

A senior officer of Establishment Division said the prime minister was likely to issue notifications of their transfers and postings on Monday evening.