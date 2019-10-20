Share:

GUJRANWALA - Customs anti-smuggling squid claimed to have seized a truckload of imported cigarettes during a raid here on Saturday.

According to officials, the customs authorities received information that huge quantity of foreign-origin cigarettes will be smuggled via GT Road Gujranwala. Customs authorities constituted a team under the supervision of Deputy Collector. The team intercepted a Truck near Chenab Bridge. During checking, the officials recovered huge quantity of non-customs paid cigarettes worth of millions of rupees. The Customs squad seized the cigarettes and brought them to State Warehouse.

GUARD GUNNED DOWN

A security was guard gunned down by unidentified accused here in People’s Colony Gujranwala. According to police sources, Shaheen Khan, security guard at a private school, was going to the school when armed men riding a car opened fire on him. Resultantly Shaheen Khan died on the spot.

The People’s Colony Police have registered a case and started investigation.