Share:

US President Donald Trump accused Democrats and the media on Saturday of going "crazy" over his administration's announcement that an upcoming Group of Seven (G7) nations meeting would be held at his resort in Miami, withdrawing it as a host site.

Before he announced that Trump National Doral, Miami will not host the G7 Summit, Trump addressed criticism of acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney's announcement, saying that he was trying to host the summit with “zero cost to the USA”.

In a follow-up tweet, Trump said that the White House will try to look for another location for the 2020 summit, including Camp David – the US President’s country residence used extensively to host foreign dignitaries.

The White House announcement faced criticism from members of his own party as well, including both of his announced 2020 primary challengers, former Gov. Bill Weld and former Rep. Mark Sanford, who called the decision “corrupt”.

Democrats and government watchdogs have argued that Trump's businesses regularly violate the constitution by accepting patronage from domestic political organizations and foreign officials, violating the Emoluments Clause, a constitutional provision which bars the president from accepting gifts or payments from foreign countries, US states or the federal government.