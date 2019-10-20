Share:

Pakistan has been offered by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to give access to its labour market’s database to boost export of Pakistani workforce to the Emirates.

UAE Minister of Human Resources, Nasser Bin Thani Al Hameli extended the offer during a meeting with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Ali Bukhari on sidelines of 5th ministerial session of Abu Dhabi Dialogue.

The initiative would provide Pakistan up-dated information of job opportunities in the UAE's labour market, besides enabling it to train the workforce as per market demand.

Zulfikar Bukhari informed his counterpart that Pakistan wants to integrate a digital platform with the UAE for ensuring fair and transparent recruitment process, besides minimizing its cost.

He said Pakistan is ready to link its digital platform with the UAE.

Both sides also agreed to activate the joint committee, formed for implementation of the MoU recently signed to ensure protection of Pakistani workers' rights and resolving their legal job disputes in the UAE.

It was also decided to prepare a three-year plan for recruitment of Pakistani workforce.