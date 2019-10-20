Share:

GUJRAT - The University of Gujrat has announced the date sheet for BA/BSc/B.Com (Part I & II) supplementary examinations for the year 2019. According to a press release, the Part II exams will begin on October 29 while Part-I on November 14, 2019. Practical exams for part II and part I will begin on December 3 and December 10 respectively.

BCom/BCom IT (Part II) exams will begin on October 29, 2019 while part-I exams on October 30. Practical exams for part II and I will start from December 3 and December 10 respectively, the press release added.

The roll number slip and date sheet of regular candidates have been dispatched to the colleges concerned, while those of private candidates to their home addresses, said the press release.

The exams will be held simultaneously at UoG City Campus, GT Road, Gujrat; Govt Zamindar Post-Graduate College, Bhimber Road, Gujrat; Govt Post-graduate College (Boys), Kharian; Govt Gordon College, Rawalpindi; Govt Degree College, Peer Yaqoob Shah, Phalia; Govt Abdul Haq Islamia College (Boys), Jalalpur Jattan; Govt Institute for Leather Technology, Nigar Chowk, GT Road, Gujranwala; and Govt Jinnah Islamia College (Boys) Sialkot.

The date sheet is also available on UoG website <www.uog.edu.pk>