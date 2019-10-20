Share:

LAHORE - “The Urban Unit and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government will collaborate in sectors like Tourism, Excise and Taxation for revenue generation and enhancement, Solid Waste Management and GIS based interventions in Education sector. The capacity and resources of the Unit will be instrumental in master planning of Peshawar City to begin with; and formation of Urban Unit in Peshawar will ensure the provinces all across Pakistan are at par in regard with cities’ urban planning and development,” said Taimur Khan Jhagra, Finance Minister KP after his visit at the Urban Unit office. CEO Urban Unit Khalid Sherdil, former CEO Urban Unit Dr Nasir Javed and Federal Secretary Education Saleem Ranjha briefed the minister on various projects in which KP government can collaborate and partner with Urban Unit for improvement and capacity building.