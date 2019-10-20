Share:

ANTWERP - In the battle between youth and experience, Stan Wawrinka recovered from a slow start to move past Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-2 at the European Open on Saturday. The 34-year-old, who trailed 0-2 in the first set, won 81 per cent of first-serve points (21/26) to record his 30th tour-level win of the season after 65 minutes. Wawrinka is aiming to lift his first ATP Tour title since the 2017 Banque Eric Sturdza Geneva Open. The World No. 18 reached the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament final in February, falling to Gael Monfils in three sets. “I am super happy,” said Wawrinka. “I didn’t play since the US Open, so to be in a final here after a month [away] is great for me. The most important [part] is the way I am playing, the way I am moving and the way I am feeling on the court. It has been great.” Wawrinka will face former World No. 1 Andy Murray or Ugo Humbert in the championship match. The Swiss trails Murray 8-11 in their FedEx ATP Head2Head series, but defeated Humbert in their only previous encounter at last year’s US Open. This is Wawrinka’s first straight-sets victory of the week. The former World No. 3 survived a final-set tie-break in his opening match against Feliciano Lopez and needed three sets to overcome Gilles Simon in the quarter-finals.