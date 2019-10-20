Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of women parliamentarians visited the Child Protection Bureau offices on Saturday and offered their services for improving its affairs. The delegation members spent time with children and said that they were very impressed by the services being rendered by the bureau for protection and education of the children. While visiting the bureau office on the invitation of Chairperson Sarah Ahmad, the women parliamentarians appreciated various steps taken by the administration for welfare of shelter-less children. Those who visited the office include MNA Rubina Jamil, MPAs Shamsa Ali, Shawana Bashir, Neelam Hayat, Sadia Sohail Rana and Hina Parvaiz Butt.