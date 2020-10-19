Share:

LAHORE-Sindh’s Abrar Ahmed added seven wickets to his tally on day two of his team’s Second XI Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first round fixture against Central Punjab after returning six for 66 on the opening day of the three-day contest.

According to information made available here on Monday, as many as 21 wickets fell on the second day of the thrilling contest between Central Punjab and Sindh. Seven of them belonged to Abrar Ahmed as the leg-spinner returned seven for 51. Sindh, needing 102 to win, were 43 for four at stumps, with Fahad Iqbal (16) becoming Mohammad Ali’s third scalp of the innings on the last ball of the day. Saad Khan, who top-scored with 73 in the first innings and helped Sindh add 70 runs to their overnight score of 109 for three, was not out on 18.

Earlier in the day, Sindh were bowled out for 179 as Central Punjab’s Kamran Afzal took three wickets for 35, while Ali, Ahmed Safi Abdullah and Aitzaz Habib Khan took two wickets apiece. Batting second, Central Punjab were all out for 119 thanks to Abrar. Ali Zaryab, the opener, was the only notable run-getter for Central Punjab with 48 off 81.

Southern Punjab were in a commanding position with a lead of 165 at the close of play on day two. Mukhtar Ahmed, who missed out on a half-century by two runs in the first innings, scored 60 off 126 balls, eight of which were dispatched for boundaries. Captain Salman Ali Agha was unbeaten on 49, while Mohammad Umair was not out on six as Southern Punjab were 130 for three at stumps. Two of the three wickets were taken by Raza Hasan, the slow left-arm orthodox who returned seven for 60 in the first innings.

Earlier, Northern, who began the day at 56 for two, were bowled out for 157 as Salman and Ali Usman took four wickets each for 39 and 57 runs. Northern’s Umar Waheed top-scored with 56 off 186, while Taimoor Sultan added 15 runs to his overnight score before getting dismissed on 36.

Century by Ali Waqas and a 157-ball 98 by Shahbaz Khan spearheaded Balochistan’s rearguard effort as they managed 277 for nine in 83 overs after beginning the day on a precarious 13 for two. Ali smashed nine fours and a six in the 216 balls he faced, while Shahbaz struck five fours and a six. The two stitched a 165-run partnership for the fifth wicket that rescued Balochistan from 63 for four. Irfanullah Shah, Khalid Usman and Asad Afridi finished with two wickets each. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 27 for one at the close of play with Mohammad Mohsin Khan and Mohammad Irfan Khan batting at 15 and three.

SCORES IN BRIEF

CENTRAL PUNJAB V SINDH, KCCA STADIUM, KARACHI

CENTRAL PUNJAB 161 all out, 48.3 overs (Nisar Ahmed 49 not out, Imran Dogar 36; Abrar Ahmed 6-66, Shahnawaz 2-19) and 119 all out, 44.4 overs (Ali Zaryab 48; Abrar Ahmed 7-51, Aamer Ali 2-32) vs SINDH 179- all out, 61.4 overs (Saad Khan 73, Fahad Iqbal 33, Shehzar Mohammad 26; Kamran Afzal 3-35, Aitzaz Habib Khan 2-19, Mohammad Ali 2-38, Ahmed Safi Abdullah 2-43) and 43-4, 15 overs (Saad Khan 18 not out; M Ali 3-6)

NORTHERN V SOUTHERN PUNJAB, TMC GROUND, KARACHI

SOUTHERN PUNJAB 192 all out, 71 overs (Mohammad Umair 77 not out, Mukhtar Ahmed 48, Salman Ali Agha 28; Raza Hasan 7-60) and 130-3, 43 overs (Mukhtar Ahmed 60, Salman Ali Agha 49 not out; Raza Hasan 2-43) vs NORTHERN 157 all out, 73.5 overs (Umar Waheed 56, Taimoor Sultan 36; Salman Ali Agha 4-39, Ali Usman 4-57)

BALOCHISTAN V KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA, STATE BANK STADIUM, KARACHI

KHYBER PAKTHUNKHWA 344-7, 83 overs (Mohammad Sarwar Afridi 119 not out, Mehran Ibrahim 114, Mohammad Naeem Snr 31, Mohammad Mohsin 21; Gohar Faiz 3-98) and 27-1, 10 overs (Mohammad Mohsin Khan 15 not out) vs BALOCHISTAN 277-9, 83 overs (Ali Waqas 102, Shahbaz Khan 98, Jalat Khan 22; Khalid Usman 2-39, Irfanullah Shah 2-47, Asad Afridi 2-50).