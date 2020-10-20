Share:

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday lauded the firm support extended by Pakistan over the issue of Nagorno-karabakh region against Armenia.

“Highly appreciate the firm support of brotherly Pakistan to the just position of Azerbaijan,” he said in a tweet following a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Talking to FM Bayramov, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in Azerbaijian’s Nagorno-Karabakh (NKB) region, saying “Pakistan believed in restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty”.

Qureshi also expressed concern over the reprehensible targeting and killing of civilians by the Armenian forces.

He hoped for a peaceful resolution of the crisis in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

The two Foreign Ministers discussed bilateral relations and the ongoing conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia on Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also recognized Azerbaijan’s valuable support to Pakistan on Jammu and Kashmir dispute at various international fora, including the Organization of Islamic (OIC) Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

He briefed his counterpart on the grave human rights violations and other repressive actions being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu &Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov appreciated Pakistan’s support to his country and briefed about the latest situation.

In his tweet, he said, his discussions with FM Qureshi also included current situation in the region including intensive shelling of Azerbaijani civilians and residential areas by Armenia.

The two Foreign Ministers expressed satisfaction over the state of bilateral relations and agreed to further strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest including trade and economy, culture and education.

Foreign Minister Qureshi extended an invitation to his Azeri counterpart to visit Pakistan.

After the telephonic conversation, Azerbaijan’s ambassador in Pakistan Ali Alizada in a tweet in Urdu language quoted Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi as saying that the sustainable peace between the parties was dependent upon “full implementation of UNSC resolutions and troops withdrawal of Armenia from the territory of Azerbaijan”.